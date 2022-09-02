02 September 2022

Callum Styles signs new Barnsley deal before joining Millwall on loan

By NewsChain Sport
02 September 2022

Callum Styles has joined Millwall on loan immediately after committing his future to Barnsley.

The 22-year-old has signed a new contract at Oakwell until 2025, but will now step up a division and link up with Championship side Millwall until the end of the season.

Hungary international Styles, who has made 129 appearances for the Tykes, becomes Millwall’s eighth summer signing.

