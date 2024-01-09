09 January 2024

Callumn Morrison bags brace as Falkirk extend lead at top of League One

By NewsChain Sport
09 January 2024

Falkirk stretched their lead at the top of cinch League One to 11 points after a 4-0 thrashing of third-placed Cove Rangers.

Callumn Morrison fired the Bairns on the way to their sixth-consecutive win two minutes before half-time, and Liam Henderson added a second shortly after the restart.

Morrison latched onto a ball from Aidan Nesbitt to hit Falkirk’s third from a tight angle after 65 minutes and Gary Oliver rammed home the fourth, two minutes from time.

The result means promotion-chasing Cove are now without a win in three games since last month’s 7-2 thrashing of Edinburgh City.

