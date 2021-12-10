10 December 2021

Calum Butcher suspended as Dundee United host Livingston

By NewsChain Sport
10 December 2021

Calum Butcher begins a fresh suspension as Dundee United host Livingston in the cinch Premiership.

Butcher was handed a three-match ban following a challenge on Celtic’s David Turnbull last weekend, as the United midfielder returned from a two-game suspension.

Dylan Levitt is back in training and could return while right-back Liam Smith (knee) and striker Marc McNulty (hamstring) are working their way back to fitness.

Tom Parkes and Jack McMillan are both expected to be fit for Livingston despite being substituted after picking up minor injuries in Wednesday’s victory over Hibernian.

Odin Bailey is likely to return to the squad after missing the last two games.

Long-term absentees Adam Lewis and Daniel Barden remain sidelined.

