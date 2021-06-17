Cambridge complete permanent signing of forward Shilow Tracey on two-year deal
Cambridge have completed the permanent signing of attacker Shilow Tracey on a free transfer.
The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the U’s and made 16 appearances before he was returned to parent club Tottenham, who released him this summer.
Tracey helped Cambridge secure promotion to Sky Bet League One and is the seventh member of Mark Bonner’s squad to commit their future to the Abbey Stadium outfit.
After signing a two-year deal, he said: “Speaking to the manager about re-signing, I didn’t really think twice about it. I feel like everything just fits in well with me at the club – the players, the staff and the way we play.”
Bonner added: “There is no doubt he has huge potential and he is now at an age where showing that is key. I have challenged Shilow to get the best out of himself, as we try to get the best out of him, to show he can compete regularly at League One level.”
Kyle Knoyle will not be part of Cambridge’s team next season, however, after he opted to turn down a new deal to join divisional rivals Doncaster.