Cambridge hopeful over new Wes Hoolahan deal as Callum Burton and Joe Neal leave
Cambridge have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Callum Burton and forward Joe Neal, while discussions continue over a new contract for veteran playmaker Wes Hoolahan as the club prepare for life in Sky Bet League One.
The U’s secured automatic promotion after finishing second behind Cheltenham.
Although Neal, who came through the youth system, and Burton are both set to depart Abbey Stadium, the club have offered new deals to 10 players.
Terms have been put to Bulgaria goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, defender Kyle Knoyle, midfielder Paul Digby, Greg Taylor, Luke Hannant, Liam O’Neil, Andrew Dallas, forward Paul Mullin, Harrison Dunk and Ben Worman.
Midfielder Adam May has seen his option triggered and defender Leon Davies, who is recovering from hip surgery, has accepted a short-term deal to stay on for at least another six months.
Cambridge also remain hopeful of sorting out a new deal for former Republic of Ireland and Norwich midfielder Hoolahan, 38, to remain next season.
Loanees Jubril Okedina, Declan Drysdale, Aji Alese, Hiram Boateng, Shilow Tracey will all return to their parent clubs.
Forward Joe Ironside, Australian defender Jack Iredale, Harvey Knibbs, goalkeeper Kai Mckenzie-Lyle, defender Tom Dickens and Lewis Simper are all under contract for the 2021/22 campaign.
U’s head coach Mark Bonner said on the club website: “These decisions are always difficult and none more so than this year.”