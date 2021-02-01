Cambridge sign West Ham defender Aji Alese on loan
West Ham defender Aji Alese has joined Cambridge on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old joins after the arrival of Coventry’s Declan Drysdale on deadline day.
He made his Hammers debut against Hull in the Carabao Cup in September and spent last season on loan at Accrington.
Boss Mark Bonner told the club’s official site: “Aji has some good experience of league football from his previous loan at Accrington Stanley and is well thought of at West Ham.
“Much like Declan and Jubril (Okedina), Aji has an opportunity to work for a place in the team whilst adding to our culture. This completes our business in the January window and with the competitive squad we have built, we can now focus on the months ahead and building on the progress we have made so far.”