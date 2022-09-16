16 September 2022

Cambridge still without Brandon Haunstrup for Barnsley clash

By NewsChain Sport
16 September 2022

Brandon Haunstrup remains out for Cambridge with a knee injury.

The summer signing is due to resume training soon, but Saturday’s home clash with Barnsley comes too soon for him.

Forward Fejiri Okenabirhie made his return to action in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Cheltenham.

He had been battling Achilles and hamstring problems.

Nicky Cadden and Jon Benson may return to Barnsley’s squad.

Winger Cadden has been struggling with a calf problem but is available for the trip.

He may not start, while Benson, who has been nursing a hamstring injury, is also ready to make the travelling party.

Boss Michael Duff has no new injury problems for the game at the Abbey Stadium.

