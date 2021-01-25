Cameron Burgess banned for Accrington

By NewsChain Sport
14:14pm, Mon 25 Jan 2021
Accrington will face Hull for the second time in a week without defender Cameron Burgess.

The Reds lost 3-0 to City last time out and were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute when Burgess was shown a second yellow card.

The Australian will now sit out the game due to suspension, as will Newcastle loanee Mo Sangare, who has suffered a hamstring injury.

Ross Sykes (knee) and Matt Butcher (broken nose) returned to the fold last week and are likely to feature again.

Hull boss Grant McCann has no fresh injury concerns for the clash.

Reece Burke was serving a one-match suspension when the two teams last met and he is an option.

Burke was on the bench for Saturday’s 4-0 win against Portsmouth having served a one-game ban.

The Tigers top Sky Bet League One on goal difference from Lincoln.

