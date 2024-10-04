Cameron Carter-Vickers ruled out of Celtic’s game at Ross County
Celtic will be without Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor for Sunday’s trip to Dingwall to face Ross County.
Carter-Vickers is making good progress from the toe injury that has kept him out of the past three games.
Taylor drops out with the calf injury that has forced him off in the past two matches and looks set to pull out of the Scotland squad for UEFA Nations League games against Croatia and Portugal.
Manager Brendan Rodgers said ahead of the William Hill Premiership contest: “Cam’s still not available and Greg Taylor will miss the game, he has a slight problem in his calf.
“We’re hoping Cam will be ready after the international break and Greg will probably not be too far after that.
“(Carter-Vickers) is putting his weight on it and it’s easing off. It was just time he needed.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox