Cameron Dawson joins Exeter on a season-long loan from Sheffield Wednesday
14:41pm, Thu 29 Jul 2021
Exeter have announced the signing of goalkeeper Cameron Dawson on a season-long loan from Sheffield Wednesday.
The 26-year-old came through the Owls youth set-up and made his debut for the side in 2013.
He made nine appearances in the Championship last season and has had loan spells at Plymouth, Alfreton, Wycombe and Chesterfield.
Exeter mnager Matt Taylor told the club website: “We were looking for a bit of experience – that experience at a higher level – and we’re going to give him the opportunity to play as many games as possible and also influence the team.
“We had to be patient to make sure we got the right fit which we felt would suit our team – that backline or unit so to speak – and Cam is the right man for that.”