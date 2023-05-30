Cammy Kerr wants to ‘make more memories that will last a lifetime’ at Dundee

Long-serving defender Cammy Kerr declared “there is no place I would rather be” as he prepares to continue his association with Dundee for another two years.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire career with his boyhood club – apart from a couple of loan stints at Peterhead – but it was unclear if he would remain at Dens Park beyond this summer, with his deal expiring amid reported interest from other clubs.

However, Dundee announced on Tuesday – a day after the appointment of new manager Tony Docherty – that Kerr has signed a contract extension until 2025 as they prepare to return to the cinch Premiership following their Championship title win.

“I am absolutely delighted to sign a contract extension with Dundee Football Club,” Kerr told the Dark Blues’ website.

“The past year has been a particularly special one for me as it brought along my 250th appearance in my testimonial year and I cannot thank the fans enough for their support in those events.

“To top it all off by winning the league made it extra special, memories to last a lifetime. But it’s now time to be better and make more memories that will last a lifetime.

“To represent Dundee Football Club is something that I could have only dreamed of as a young lad and it fills me with pride every time I pull on the dark blue.

“There is no place I would rather be, Dundee till I die.”

Kerr follows highly-regarded young midfielder Lyall Cameron in signing a new deal with Dundee this month, although the squad remains threadbare with most of the squad that won the Championship under recently-departed boss Gary Bowyer currently out of contract.