Captain Ben Sheaf leads by example as his brace earns Coventry victory

Skipper Ben Sheaf scored twice as Coventry claimed a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday to strengthen their bid for a play-off place.

Owls manager Danny Rohl made four changes to his starting line-up following last week’s 4-0 defeat at Southampton, with new signing James Beadle, on loan from Brighton, making his debut in goal.

Coventry, who began the day unbeaten in their last nine games, were unchanged.

Beadle was called into action in the early stages, getting down to his left to save a shot from Callum O’Hare, before Milan van Ewijk sent in a low cross which just evaded Matt Godden.

The visitors took the lead five minutes before the break when Josh Eccles found Sheaf and he slipped the ball past his marker before firing into the roof of the net.

Wednesday’s Barry Bannan spotted goalkeeper Brad Collins off his line shortly after the restart but his lobbed effort went over the crossbar.

Liam Palmer also had a shot which was blocked for the hosts.

Sheaf scored his second of the afternoon in the 57th minute. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto saw his shot saved by Beadle and the ball fell to Sheaf who turned it into the net from the edge of the six-yard box.

Rohl made four changes just after the hour, with Anthony Musaba, Akin Famewo, Ike Ugbo and Bailey Cadamarteri all coming on.

Josh Windass forced a save from Collins at his near post before pulling a goal back.

Marvin Johnson’s cross caused problems for the Coventry defence, Musaba’s weak header was easily saved and then Windass fired the loose ball into the net.

Substitute Ellis Simms threatened to restore City’s two-goal lead with a shot from a tight angle which went beyond the far post.

As Wednesday desperately battled to get back on level terms there was a goalmouth scramble which ended with the visitors managing to get the ball to safety.