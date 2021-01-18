Captain James Coppinger to miss Doncaster’s clash with Rochdale
Doncaster are without captain James Coppinger and Reece James for the visit of Rochdale in Sky Bet League One.
Veteran midfielder Coppinger faces a spell out after suffering a calf injury in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Swindon.
Defender James is suspended after collecting his fifth booking of the season and striker Tyreece John-Jules is also doubtful with a hamstring problem.
Joe Wright (calf) and Madger Gomes (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.
Rochdale defender Jimmy McNulty is out as he begins a three-match suspension.
McNulty was shown a straight red card in Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Wigan for kicking out at an opponent.
Manager Brian Barry-Murphy will again check on veteran defender Paul McShane, who is hoping to overcome a calf injury.
Captain Eoghan O’Connell remains on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.