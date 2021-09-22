Captain Rachel Corsie urges Scotland Women to keep winning to help grow fan-base

Captain Rachel Corsie is hoping Tuesday’s 7-1 win over Faroes Islands at Hampden can help Scotland Women increase their fan-base.

The emphatic victory, in what was the first ever women’s World Cup qualifier at the national stadium, kept up the Scots’ perfect start to their qualification bid. They sit behind Group B leaders Spain on goal difference after two matches.

Corsie enjoyed the atmosphere generated by the 4,500 in attendance and is optimistic that an even bigger crowd will now turn out for the next game at home to Hungary on October 22.

The 32-year-old Kansas City defender said: “It’s brilliant, we can build on that. We had a crowd that were loud and we have to keep building on that because they can play a huge part in any success we want to try to achieve.

“It takes times to build a genuine fan-base but I like to think, as a passionate nation we are, that people will get behind Scotland in whatever they do and one of the biggest factors will be if we can keep performing well.

“People love to come and watch if you are winning and scoring lots of goals so that is on us to keep producing that, keep moving forward and keep growing.

“These two performances have been good, have been wins and that is important. They are now the benchmark for the next camp, which is going to come quickly.”

Despite the strong start to the team’s qualification bid, Corsie accepts there is still plenty of scope for improvement.

She said: “One of the most exciting things is we still have so much room for growth.

“To take two wins from your opening two games is what you want, but to think that you are actually unhappy with certain elements of the performance, there is just so much improvement you can gain and that gives us a chance when it comes to the tougher games towards the end of the qualifying.”