21 March 2022

Captain Tom Conlon among several Port Vale absentees for Exeter encounter

By NewsChain Sport
21 March 2022

Port Vale remain without a number of key players including captain Tom Conlon for Tuesday’s clash with Exeter.

Midfielder Conlon is set to miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.

Defenders James Gibbons (ankle ligament damage), Dan Jones (hamstring) and goalkeeper Lucas Covolan (back) are also still sidelined.

Eighth-placed Vale head into the encounter having won their last three League Two games.

Exeter will be without several midfielders ahead of their trip to Staffordshire.

Nigel Atangana is suspended after receiving a straight red card for a stoppage-time challenge on Christopher Missilou in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Oldham.

The Grecians will also be without Kyle Taylor, who was carried off on a stretcher against the Latics with a knee problem.

Timothee Dieng is also doubtful after being forced off with injury at half-time at Boundary Park.

