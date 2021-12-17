Cardiff announce appointment of Darren Purse as the club’s new under-23s manager
Cardiff have announced the appointment of former captain Darren Purse as the club’s new under-23s manager following his departure from Oxford’s academy.
Purse spent four years with the Bluebirds during his playing days between 2005 and 2009, making 123 appearances and scoring 12 goals.
Speaking to Cardiff’s website, chief executive Ken Choo said: “To be able to welcome Darren back to our club in this critical position is something I’m extremely happy to be announcing today.
“City supporters know Darren and what he brought as a player in terms of professionalism and commitment. Having somebody with that experience and personality working with our young players will be invaluable as we look to bring more exciting talent through in the coming years.”
