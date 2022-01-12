Cardiff bring in Cody Drameh from Leeds

Cardiff have announced the signing of Leeds defender Cody Drameh on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old right-back was handed his Leeds debut in October against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and has gone on to make four further appearances, including three in the Premier League.

Drameh, who has also this term featured for England Under-21s, told Cardiff City TV: “I’m very happy to be here, it’s a great feeling and I’m really excited to get going.

“I wanted to join because Cardiff City is a great club, first of all. From the first minute that we were linked they showed a real eagerness to get me in, which as a player is always great to hear.

“Everybody at the club seems to be really together, so hopefully I can be a part of that. I’m looking forward to showing people what I can bring to the table.”

Cardiff boss Steve Morison said: “It’s excellent to have signed Cody for this loan spell. It’s something that we’ve been looking to do for the last couple of weeks, with a lot of work going on behind the scenes.

“Cody is joining us having been at the top of our list of players in that position that we’d have liked to bring in. I’m really pleased that we’ve managed to get it over the line.”