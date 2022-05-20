20 May 2022

Cardiff complete signing of Nigeria full-back Jamilu Collins from Paderborn

By NewsChain Sport
20 May 2022

Nigeria defender Jamilu Collins has targeted a push for the Premier League after joining Cardiff on a two-year deal from German side Paderborn.

Cardiff finished 18th in the Sky Bet Championship this season, but the 25-times-capped full-back expects a big improvement from the Bluebirds next term.

“I’m really excited to be in Cardiff, and I can’t wait to get started,” 27-year-old Collins told the club website.

“The club has great history, and when I got the call to come to Cardiff, I was so excited, I couldn’t resist.

“The goal is to fight for the Premier League. I can’t wait to meet the supporters and to fight for the jersey.”

Collins is Cardiff’s fourth signing in the space of a week, with Bluebirds boss Steve Morison having already snapped up goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, midfielder Ebou Adams and winger Ollie Tanner.

Morison said: “We’ve been monitoring him for a long period, and we’re really pleased to get him signed.

“He’s a great athlete, a really good left-back, and can play in that left wing-back position as well.

“I want to get as many bodies in for the start of pre-season, because the first 10 days of pre-season are going to be huge.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

We’re in the money! Rishi Sunak and wife hit Sunday Times Rich List with £730m fortune amid cost-of-living crisis

financial news

Revealed: Winners of Britain’s biggest EuroMillions jackpot of £184m

news

Sunak faces calls for swift action to address cost-of-living crisis

financial news