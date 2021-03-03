Cardiff confirm Joe Bennett has suffered anterior cruciate ligament injury

By NewsChain Sport
17:51pm, Wed 03 Mar 2021
Cardiff’s worst fears have been confirmed after scans revealed defender Joe Bennett sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Tuesday’s win against Derby.

The left-back, 30, fell to the ground as he looked to turn in the middle of the pitch just after the half-hour mark of the 4-0 victory.

Bennett left the field on a stretcher after a six-minute stoppage and scans on Wednesday confirmed the seriousness of the injury to his right knee.

A tweet from Cardiff announcing the news added: “He will now be referred to a specialist. We’re all with you, Joe!”

