Cardiff defender Greg Cunningham returns to Preston on loan

Greg Cunningham has struggled for game time at Cardiff (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
13:26pm, Thu 28 Jan 2021
Cardiff left-back Greg Cunningham has returned to Preston on loan until the end of the season.

The defender left the Lilywhites in the summer of 2018 for a reported £4million fee after he made 111 appearances in a three-year spell at Deepdale.

But after a lack of games in Wales, the 29-year-old has made the switch to Preston for a second time and declared he has unfinished business.

Cunningham told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to be back and I am really looking forward to the second half of the season.

“There is unfinished business. It has probably been the best time of my career at this club and I want to get back to those times again, get playing games and repay the club.”

Preston are currently 11th in the Championship table and six points off the play-off positions with 20 more fixtures to be played.

Boss Alex Neil said: “What he will add is experience, grit, determination, be a good role model for the younger players and an understanding of what it takes to be successful at this level.

“He is a really good lad. We know what we are getting when he comes in. All of that ticked all the right boxes for us and I think it will be a strong bit of business.”

