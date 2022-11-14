Cardiff name Mark Hudson first-team manager for remainder of season
Cardiff have appointed Mark Hudson as their first-team manager until the end of the season.
The former Bluebirds captain, 40, was handed the role on a temporary basis after Steve Morison was sacked in September with the club sitting 18th in the Sky Bet Championship.
Hudson, who made over 160 appearances in all competitions as a player for the Bluebirds between 2009-14, has won four of his 11 games in charge.
After back-to-back home defeats to Hull and Sheffield United, Cardiff sit 19th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.
Cardiff confirmed Tom Ramasut will continue as assistant manager, alongside newly-appointed first-team coach Dean Whitehead and goalkeeping coach Graham Stack.
Hudson told the club’s official website: “I’d like to take the opportunity of thanking (club owner) Tan Sri Vincent and the board for putting their faith in me and my backroom team.
“I’d also like to thank the City fans for their support, as passionate and committed as I always remembered them being during my time as a player.
“It’s an honour to be back here as manager and I’ll be doing my utmost to take this club forward, as I always have.”
