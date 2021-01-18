Cardiff set to complete deal for Crewe skipper Perry Ng
Cardiff are set to make Crewe captain Perry Ng their second signing of the January window.
Ng was withdrawn from the Crewe side that drew 1-1 at Plymouth on Saturday amid speculation over his future, and the 24-year-old defender will now complete a move to Sky Bet Championship side Cardiff.
Crewe boss David Artell told the League One club’s website: “It has been all amicable between the two clubs and we have reached an agreement on a deal that we feel is good for everyone.
“If it all goes through – and I see no reason why it shouldn’t – then we are all delighted for him.
“He works hard and has a terrific desire to improve.
“His attitude is first class and I would have no qualms about him stepping up and playing in the Championship. None whatsoever.
“He would deserve it and all the staff and players would be delighted for him.”
Right-back Ng made his Crewe debut in November 2015 and has played 183 games for the Railwaymen.
Cardiff have already boosted their squad this month by signing Crawley striker Max Watters for around £1million.
The Bluebirds have slipped to 15th in the Championship after four straight league defeats.