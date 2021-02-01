Cardiff sign Wales international Jonny Williams
Cardiff have signed Wales midfielder Jonny Williams for an undisclosed fee from Charlton.
The deal reunites the 27-year-old with Mick McCarthy, who previously signed Williams on loan at Ipswich.
Williams’ Charlton deal was due to expire this summer, allowing Cardiff to negotiate a lower fee for his services.
McCarthy said on the club website: “I think it is one of the best deals of the transfer window. Especially late on, we’ve managed to get Jonny Williams in.
“I worked with him at Ipswich. He was fabulous. He brings a smile to the place. He’s very, very talented. And he’s Welsh, of course.
“He’s delighted to be here. If he can play to his ability, then he’ll rip it up.”
Williams’ arrival came after Cardiff allowed striker Robert Glatzel to join Bundesliga strugglers Mainz on loan.
Glatzel, 27, will spend the rest of the season at Mainz, who are one place off the foot of the Bundesliga.
Cardiff brought in Glatzel from German club Heidenheim for £5.5million 18 months ago.
He signed a three-year contract in July 2019 and has scored 11 goals in 58 appearances for the Bluebirds.