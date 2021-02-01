Cardiff striker Robert Glatzel joins Mainz on loan
Cardiff striker Robert Glatzel has joined Bundesliga strugglers Mainz on loan.
Glatzel, 27, will spend the rest of the season at Mainz, who are one place off the foot of the Bundesliga.
“Forward Robert Glatzel has today joined Bundesliga side 1. FSV Mainz 05 on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign,” said a Cardiff statement on the club website.
“We’d like to wish Robert all the very best of luck while away from CCS.”
Cardiff brought in Glatzel from German club Heidenheim for £5.5million 18 months ago.
He signed a three-year contract in July 2019 and has scored 11 goals in 58 appearances for the Bluebirds.
Cardiff are expected to complete the deadline-day signing of Wales international Jonny Williams from Charlton.
Williams, 27, is out of contract at the end of the season and travelled to Cardiff on Monday to undergo a medical.