Carl Tremarco should be available for Ross County’s home clash with St Mirren

Carl Tremarco could be available for Ross County
Carl Tremarco could be available for Ross County (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
15:23pm, Tue 20 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Ross County defender Carl Tremarco should shrug off a niggle to face St Mirren on Wednesday night.

Midfielder Mohamed Maouche could miss out with a tight hamstring.

Callum Morris (hamstring) and full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin will be without a raft of players for the trip to Dingwall.

Dylan Reid, 16, will miss the next two weeks’ action to sit exams at school.

Ethan Erhahon, Ryan Flynn, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Marcus Fraser and Jonathan Obika will miss out with various ailments, while there are doubts over Collin Quaner and Eamonn Brophy.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Ross County

Preview

PA