Carlisle activate contract clauses to keep quartet at Brunton Park
16:58pm, Wed 21 Apr 2021
Carlisle have extended the Brunton Park stay of four of their players.
The Cumbrians have activated contract clauses which will see Jack Armer, Taylor Charters, Josh Dixon and Joe Riley remain with the Sky Bet League Two club for the 2021-22 campaign.
Director of football David Holdsworth told the Carlisle website: “It’s good to get this done.
“It’s good business for the club to get these four young players added to those already retained for next season.
“Work is ongoing in the background all the time as we concentrate on the important games we still have to play, but also with one eye constantly on what we want to do going beyond this season.”