Carlisle activate contract clauses to keep quartet at Brunton Park

Carlisle United logo
Carlisle United logo (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:58pm, Wed 21 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Carlisle have extended the Brunton Park stay of four of their players.

The Cumbrians have activated contract clauses which will see Jack Armer, Taylor Charters, Josh Dixon and Joe Riley remain with the Sky Bet League Two club for the 2021-22 campaign.

Director of football David Holdsworth told the Carlisle website: “It’s good to get this done.

“It’s good business for the club to get these four young players added to those already retained for next season.

“Work is ongoing in the background all the time as we concentrate on the important games we still have to play, but also with one eye constantly on what we want to do going beyond this season.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Carlisle

PA