Carlisle agree two-year deal with former Bolton forward Zach Clough
Carlisle have agreed a two-year deal with former Bolton forward Zach Clough.
The 26-year-old will join the Cumbrians when his short-term Wigan contract expires on June 30, having scored one goal in 13 Sky Bet League One appearances last season.
Carlisle boss Chris Beech told the club’s official website: “I’m really pleased with this one. We’ve worked very hard behind the scenes over the last few days speaking to Zach about what we want to achieve as a football club and what we want for him to achieve as a player.
“I’ve worked with him before, so I’m well aware of his capabilities, and he knows mine. There’s no doubt that on his day he’s a player that makes you sit up and take notice.
“He’s put his trust in me as much as I have in him. He’s at a great age now and comes to us with a tremendous pedigree.”