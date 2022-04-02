02 April 2022

Carlisle deny nine-man Tranmere at the death

By NewsChain Sport
02 April 2022

Substitute Tobi Sho-Silva scored at the death to secure a point for Carlisle at nine-man Tranmere as a fiery encounter at Prenton Park ended in a 2-2 draw.

It looked as though Elliott Nevitt had done enough to earn Tranmere all three points when he broke away in the 76th minute to score, but Sho-Silva headed home in the seventh minute of stoppage time after Jordan Gibson’s shot had come back off a post.

Omari Patrick’s strike had earlier brought Carlisle level for the first time in the 55th minute as they made a one-man advantage tell after half-time, following Calum MacDonald’s straight red card for a late challenge on Kelvin Mellor in the 40th minute.

The goal cancelled out Kane Hemmings’ opener on the quarter-hour mark, with the striker slotting home Josh Dacres-Cogley’s cross.

An ill-tempered match boiled over on the back of MacDonald’s sending-off, with a mass brawl ensuing and six yellow cards being dished out by referee Charles Breakspear.

Among the recipients were the two managers – Micky Mellon and Paul Simpson – seemingly for failing to control their players.

Tranmere were reduced to nine men in the first minute of added time, with Kieron Morris sent off for a high boot on Rod McDonald, before Sho-Silva bagged the dramatic equaliser.

