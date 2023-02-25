Carlisle improve promotion prospects with convincing win at struggling Crawley

Paul Simpson marked his first year back in charge at Carlisle in fine style as the Cumbrians strengthened their promotion hopes with a thumping 5-2 win at Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.

The Cumbrians were 4-0 ahead by half-time, on the way to their best away victory of the season.

Crawley, winners now of only one of their last 10 games, remain second to bottom following a third successive defeat.

Carlisle went into the clash as the joint highest scorers in League Two and it took the only 15 minutes for them to go in front when the recalled Joel Senior scored at the far post, netting with a downward header after a cross by Jon Mellish.

It got better for the visitors just five minutes later when Joel Lynch gave the ball away and Owen Moxon threaded the ball through for Omari Patrick to fire his fourth goal of the season.

Midfielder Moxon forced the ball home to make it 3-0 in the 26th minute, beating three defenders before planting the ball into the net in front of the travelling fans.

Crawley’s disastrous first half continued in the 38th minute when, from a free-kick by Moxon, captain Morgan Feeney forced the ball in at the second attempt at the far post after his initial attempt was parried by goalkeeper Ryan Schofield.

Carlisle’s hopes of a 14th clean sheet of the season ended five minutes after the break when substitute Aramide Oteh scored from close range after an attempt by Nick Tsaroulla.

However, the travelling fans were celebrating again in the 57th minute when Mellish forced in a corner from Jack Armer to make it 5-1.

Substitute Kristian Dennis threatened to add to the tally when through on goal but he was foiled by Schofield, before Dom Telford scrambled a second for struggling Crawley six minutes from time after a flurry of late substitutions by the visitors.