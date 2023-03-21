21 March 2023

Carlisle move back into top three with hard-fought draw at Bradford

By NewsChain Sport
21 March 2023

Carlisle moved back into the League Two automatic promotion places after picking up a point in a goalless draw at Bradford.

It was a second straight 0-0 draw for the Cumbrians against a top-seven rival following their weekend stalemate with Stevenage.

But it maintained their five-point advantage over Mark Hughes’ Bradford while moving them above Northampton into third place.

It was a committed and frenetic contest, with plenty of effort from both sides but few chances.

Carlisle edged the first half, with Jack Armer’s cross-shot bending the wrong side of a post. Ryan Edmondson also had a header held by Harry Lewis.

League Two top-scorer Andy Cook, who began his career at Carlisle, came close to breaking the deadlock in the second half for Bradford with a shot that deflected off the bar.

City controlled the second period, but the visitors almost pinched victory with the final kick of the game as substitute Jordan Gibson, a former Bradford player, struck the inside of a post with Lewis beaten.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Key molecule found in all living beings detected in near-Earth asteroid

news

Boris Johnson accepts he misled MPs but insists he spoke ‘in good faith’

news

BBC urges staff to delete TikTok from company devices

news