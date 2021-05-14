Carlisle offer new contract to captain Nick Anderton

By NewsChain Sport
10:47am, Fri 14 May 2021
Carlisle have offered captain Nick Anderton a new contract and released Dean Furman and Cedwyn Scott.

The Cumbrians have offered fresh terms to Anderton, Rhys Bennett, Paul Farman, Morgan Feeney, Omari Patrick and Offrande Zanzala.

Winger Gime Toure is staying on after a clause in his contract was activated before the last game of the season.

South African midfielder Furman has struggled to get in the starting line-up this season and striker Scott was limited to brief substitute appearances.

Charlie Birch, Charlie Barnes, Jamie Armstrong, Liam Lightfoot and Tom Wilson have also been released.

