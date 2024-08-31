Carlisle part company with manager Paul Simpson after poor start to season

Carlisle have parted company with manager Paul Simpson in the wake of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Tranmere.

A brace from former United striker Omari Patrick consigned Carlisle to a fourth loss in five games in all competitions this season.

The Cumbrian club announced in a statement on a Saturday night that 58-year-old Simpson, who had taken charge of Carlisle for a second time in 2022, had left the club along with members of his backroom staff.

The statement read: “Carlisle United Football Club can confirm that manager Paul Simpson has tonight left the club with immediate effect. Gavin Skelton, Billy Barr and Jake Simpson have also departed.

“Mark Birch, Steven Rudd and Jamie Devitt will take temporary charge of first-team affairs while the club begins the recruitment process.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Paul and his staff for their efforts during their time at Brunton Park.”

Despite seeing his side suffer another defeat, Simpson had seen some positives in Carlisle’s performance against Rovers.

He said after the match: “We didn’t make the most of opportunities that we had, we came into it and tried to play far better than we did at Milton Keynes last weekend, we certainly showed more belief.

“We asked the players to be brave, to want to get on the ball and I thought we did that. I thought we looked in control of the game until the first goal.

“We didn’t deal with a long ball, the centre-backs have got to go and dominate that one and we didn’t, they then get in behind us. We tried to block the shot from Omari Patrick, it’s gone through a couple of sets of legs and just nestled into the corner.

“The way we reacted to level straight away was a positive reaction, but the second goal is disappointing as we work on set-plays and we got done far too easily on the one-two.

“After that we kept on trying to play, to get ourselves in good areas but unfortunately with the quality we have they let us down. The execution of the crosses and taking desperate shots from 35 yards, it’s those sorts of decisions that have cost us.”

Rovers boss Nigel Adkins, meanwhile, was thrilled with the win and by the “smashing” performance of striker Patrick on his old stomping ground.

Patrick, who had two spells at Brunton Park, struck twice either side of Archie Davies’ equaliser.

“It was wonderful, we were enjoying it with the super white army there at the end. Hot day, big pitch, good opposition and we started the game ever so well,” he said.

“Zak Bradshaw came in as we were playing a big side and he marauded his way in and set up Omari Patrick and then it’s 1-0.

“Then we conceded the first league goal of the season, we were disappointed as we should have stopped the cross, soon after scoring as well but then we worked the corner well, something which we worked on yesterday and Omari Patrick came up with exactly what we were after and we’re 2-1 up.

“He was a good player today, he was smashing. From my point of view we’ve stood up to the challenge, for me this was a good victory, away from home and we’ve shown resilience, ability to play, ability to counter-attack.

“It’s an excellent three points away from home and it’s eight points from four now, two points per game and that’s what you need come the end of the season.”