Carlisle sign Corey Whelan from Wigan
12:59pm, Wed 23 Jun 2021
Carlisle have announced the signing of Corey Whelan on a two-year deal.
The 23-year-old will join the Cumbrians upon the expiry of his contract at Wigan on July 1.
After the defender signed a deal to the end of the 2022/23 campaign, manager Chris Beech told the club’s website: “Corey is another good signing for us.”
“He’s an ambitious lad and he wants to do with us what some of our other players in a similar situation did last season, develop his game and be part of our progressive journey.”