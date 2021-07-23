Carlisle sign free-agent striker Manasse Mampala
Carlisle have signed former Everton and QPR striker Manasse Mampala on a one-year deal.
Mampala, 21, who left QPR earlier this summer, has scored twice for the Cumbrians in pre-season friendlies while on trial at the Sky Bet League Two club.
Carlisle boss Chris Beech told the club’s official website: “It’s no secret that Manny has been with us for a few weeks now, during pre-season, and he’s done really well.
“I was aware of him at Everton, he was a regular goalscorer with their under-18s, and he progressed through to the under-23s where he perhaps didn’t have the same levels of success.
“Ultimately Everton allowed him to leave, and in stepped QPR, but put the pandemic and all the other nuances into the mix and he found himself a free agent this summer, probably at the wrong age and with little experience.”
DR Congo-born Mampala, who moved to England at the age of two, joined Everton’s academy aged 15 and switched to QPR in 2019.