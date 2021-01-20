Carlisle sign striker Cedwyn Scott after successful trial
Striker Cedwyn Scott has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season following a successful trial at Carlisle
The 22-year-old former Huddersfield and Dundee frontman, who scored 21 goals for Northern League Hebburn Town at the start of the campaign, headed for Brunton Park in December after a previous trial spell at Newcastle.
Manager Chris Beech told the club’s official website: “Honesty, hard work, determination, effort and endeavour – that’s Cedwyn.
“Occasionally you get a fairy-tale scenario like a Jamie Vardy plucked out of non-league, signs for Fleetwood, who were actually in the Conference themselves at the time, 30 or so goals later and a promotion to the Football League and he’s moved on to winning the Premier League and scoring for England.
“Anything is possible in football, Ced’s got himself an opportunity with us, the rest is down to him, fate, fortune and a little luck – I’m pleased he’s here.”