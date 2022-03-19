Carlisle triumph at Cumbrian rivals Barrow to deepen hosts’ relegation fears
Kristian Dennis’s first goal for Carlisle earned United a 2-1 Sky bet League Two Cumbrian derby day victory at Barrow.
A fifth win in six games under Paul Simpson further eased the visitors’ relegation fears.
Dennis’s 75th-minute effort added to Jordan Gibson’s eighth of the campaign after 32 minutes to give Carlisle a 2-0 advantage.
Barrow skipper Ollie Banks rifled home his 13th goal of the campaign to give the home side hope of a famous comeback.
But the visitors held out despite late pressure to preserve their 62-year unbeaten league record over their Holker Street rivals.
Carlisle’s return to winning ways after a midweek home defeat to Newport leaves them 12 points above the drop zone.
However, their county rivals remain deep in trouble as a two-game unbeaten run that yielded four points came to an end.
Gibson and Dennis delighted more than 600 travelling fans in Barrow’s biggest league attendance- 4,658 – since 1969.
And there were more celebrations at the final whistle as Barrow’s fightback came up short despite Banks’ consolation.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox