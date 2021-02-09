Carlisle’s clash against Leyton Orient called off due to frozen pitch
Carlisle’s League Two clash with Leyton Orient has been called off because of a frozen pitch at Brunton Park.
The Cumbrians had brought the kick-off forward to 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon from 6.30pm and covered the playing surface overnight in a bid to beat freezing temperatures, but the fixture was postponed after match referee James Bell carried out an inspection.
A statement on the club’s official website said: “United’s Tuesday afternoon home game against Leyton Orient has been called off due to a frozen pitch.
“Match referee James Bell arrived early to carry out a pitch inspection and, with the Warwick Road End under shadow following a night of low temperatures, there was no chance for the firm surface to recover in time for kick off.
“A new fixture date will be agreed in due course.”
The decision will add to the fixture congestion already facing Chris Beech’s promotion-chasing side.
A combination of wintry weather, Covid-19 and a power cut means the club have played only twice since January 2.