Carlo Ancelotti cleared for Chelsea trip after negative coronavirus test

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will be in the dugout for Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Chelsea after testing negative for coronavirus.

The Italian’s attendance at Stamford Bridge had been in doubt as he continually tested positive for Covid-19 since last Wednesday.

He remained in Madrid when his players headed to England on Tuesday but has now been given the green light to travel.

A statement from the Spanish club on Wednesday morning read: “Real Madrid CF is pleased to announce that our coach Carlo Ancelotti has returned a negative result for Covid-19, and will therefore travel to London this morning to join up with the first team.”

Asked on Tuesday whether Ancelotti’s potential absence could affect Madrid, Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel – who missed his side’s Club World Cup semi-final after a positive test but was able to jet out to Abu Dhabi in time for the final triumph over Palmeiras on February 12 – said: “Well, it does, but nowadays you are in charge of media, of virtual help, so I’m pretty sure he can do the team talks and be in touch with players.

Thomas Tuchel was hopeful Carlo Ancelotti would make it to London (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/PA) (AP)

“But it’s always much better and nicer to be there and have direct influence.

“It’s what we as coaches love the most, to be in the middle of the group, constantly communicate not only with words, but also with a smile, a hug.

“I hope he still makes it, I have the information he will try to arrive in the evening.

“He’s a big, big coach, big personality, it would be nice to have him on the sideline in these kinds of games.”