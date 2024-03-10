Carlos Corberan delighted to see West Brom come from behind to win

Carlos Corberan expressed his delight as West Brom came from behind to thump Huddersfield 4-1.

Marking his first return to the Terriers since departing in 2022, Corberan oversaw a rampant Baggies display as they tightened their grip on the play-offs.

It was not plain sailing for the visitors, who failed to register a shot in the first half as they fell behind to Delano Burgzorg’s opener.

But a double courtesy of the in-form Mikey Johnston – his fifth and sixth goals since a January loan move from Celtic – inspired a second-half comeback.

And a poacher’s finish from Kyle Bartley twinned with an Okay Yokuslu thunderbolt topped off a rampaging second half showing.

“We knew that today was important and that it was going to be a tough game,” said Corberan, whose side stretched their unbeaten run to five games.

“In one week, we’ve had three games and two away. Playing away is tough, especially when you play against a team that are fighting to survive.

“I like the fact that I saw the right mentality of my team, especially in the second half.

“It was important after the first half to understand the type of game that we were playing.

“In the second half, we wanted to move fast from their press in our pitch and tried to launch attacks in their half.

“Sometimes it takes us some time to understand the game, but I think the players in the second half had the right character and understanding to win the three points.

“What’s important is that we’re starting to find the right stability because we’re having a lot of mistakes but what’s important is how you stop it after.”

Meanwhile, Huddersfield remain entrenched in the relegation zone as they were punished for letting their first-half advantage slip.

“Their first two goals were really unlucky, and this changed the game,” said boss Andre Breitenreiter.

“We were fantastic in the first half and controlled the game; we wanted to play the same style in the second half.

“We should score again after the equaliser and we had a big chance, but that was the difference today – they scored from 30 metres and we didn’t from 10.

“We had a lot of chances and we didn’t use them; West Brom were good in the second half and we have to congratulate them.

“We tried until the end and created some more chances but we have to learn from this; we needed too many chances for only one goal.

“I spoke to the team and we have to concentrate on what we can do really well.

“It was a fantastic first half against a big team with high quality and we controlled them, but we need this performance now over 90 minutes.”