Carlos Corberan elated with reaction as Huddersfield bounce back to beat Preston

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan was pleased he got the reaction he wanted following Saturday’s home thumping by Fulham, as his side edged Preston 1-0 for their first Championship win of the season.

After a 5-1 home humiliation at the weekend, the Terriers rode their luck against a Preston side who looked lively before half-time.

But a second-half own goal from North End’s on-loan Liverpool defender Sepp Van Den Berg handed the home team an important win to leave Preston rock bottom with three defeats out of three.

“After that defeat to Fulham we wanted to react because sometimes these defeats can increase doubts in the players,” said the Terriers boss.

“For me today we needed to play well and compete well, win challenges and play the game without any mistakes.

“We managed the ball well in some moments and created some good chances after the goal, and the clean sheet was pleasing.

“Naby Sarr had a fantastic game and won many challenges and played with concentration and focus and no mistakes.

“I don’t care it was an own goal, it was three points.

“We played 3-5-2 and it is a necessary option to attack. We decided to use this and coped well with the options we have.

“I think when you are in professional football you have pressure to win, but we like that. The sooner we get three points the better. We suffered a lot with many defeats at the end of last season.

“This season is a new season and we have more options. As soon as we start to recover players, I think it is clear that we are stronger.

“A defeat like the Fulham one can create pressure and insecurity in the players but I didn’t see that.”

Preston boss Frankie McAvoy was pleased with the performance but gutted for the fans who had travelled.

He said: “There were some pleasing bits so we just need to dust ourselves down and look forward to Saturday.

“The fans are massive, we are stronger together. They were fantastic and I’m just so disappointed we are sending them home with nothing, as are the players.

“I don’t think anybody could have faulted us tonight, we gave everything we could to try and win the game.

“On another day you might have got a more positive result. We just need to keep believing it will turn for us and when it does, we need to kick on with some momentum.

“Both wing-backs were great. Josh Earl stepped up and showed he has put himself in a really good, strong position and I am delighted with his performance.

“We have to get the balance right across all three areas of the pitch. When we did get the ball up top I thought we caused problems.

“It was great for Ched (Evans) to come back in and (Brad) Pottsy looked a threat and can finish. The two of them worked hard with DJ (Daniel Johnson) behind and I thought our press was excellent.

“They managed to breach us a few times but that can happen, but other than that I was pleased, apart from the fact we didn’t score a goal.

“I was very comfortable with the front two tonight, I knew we would keep the ball alive, the wing-backs were aggressive, but we didn’t really test the goalkeeper.”