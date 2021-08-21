Carlos Corberan highlights Terriers’ tenacity after dramatic win at Bramall Lane

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan was pleased with the way his side dug in to record a dramatic 2-1 win at Sheffield United.

Levi Colwill’s goal decided the Sky Bet Championship contest at the end, after Billy Sharp looked to have rescued a point for the hosts earlier in stoppage time.

Josh Koroma had given Huddersfield the lead with 15 minutes remaining, before late goals from Sharp and Colwill made it a thrilling finish at Bramall Lane.

Oli McBurnie got on the end of a cross from Chris Basham as the hosts started to grow into the game, but the striker’s header went wide.

McBurnie was involved again shortly before the break when he tried an overhead kick, forcing Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls to get down low to his right and turn the ball wide of the post.

Koroma broke the deadlock when he fired into the net at the second attempt after his first effort was kept out by goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Sharp had a chance to level in the 83rd when he fired in a volley from inside the area but it was straight at Nicholls, who saved comfortably.

Sharp equalised in stoppage time, scoring from close range after a lay-off from McGoldrick.

Hesitant defending from the home side saw Colwill tap in from Harry Toffolo’s low cross.

Corberan said: “It was a very tough game. They made us defend a lot of the time and we had to work a lot in our defence.

“We only had 30 per cent of the ball so we had to dig deep but we started to create chances late on, that made us feel we could harm them. We started to create chances.

“Every opponent in the Championship is totally different. The most important thing is the table and that the players believe their efforts can create wins.

“From the last three games, I’ve seen a clear improvement in Josh Koroma. Against Preston he was back to his normal physical values and he made a good effort to help us create counter-attacks.

“Levi Colwill has shown real maturity since he came here and that’s why he has been in the team for every game, despite not playing in the Championship before.”

On Toffolo, the Spaniard continued: “He was only able to do two days’ training but he came on and created the winning goal.”

United boss Slavisa Jokanovic, who remains without a league win after the first four games of the season, said: “It is of course a hard one for us to take.

“We tried really hard in the last 20 minutes and even after our goal, I thought we had enough time to win it still.

“At the end, Billy Sharp scoring was one positive but it was a really strange situation at the end of the game.

“We have tried switching from one side and did not find it an easy way to create chances but if you don’t make something happen then this situation at the end can happen.

“If I say this is the best game we play and we finish with a defeat, it can sound like a joke but in general my team played a good game – but we didn’t find enough moments in front of goal.

“I can understand all the criticism of myself and (the) players, but I trust in my work and my processes and I’m sure we’ll be at a different level soon.”