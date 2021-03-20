Carlos Mendes Gomes is quick off the mark to give Morecambe victory at Harrogate
Carlos Mendes Gomes’ 13th goal of the season earned Morecambe a 1-0 victory at Harrogate in Sky Bet League Two.
The Senegalese striker grabbed the only goal of the game with just 29 seconds on the clock as the Shrimps held on for maximum points despite Nathaniel Knight-Percival’s 75th-minute sending off for deliberate handball.
Mendes Gomes’ decisive strike came after he was released through the left channel by Liam Gibson.
His eight-yard drive then deflected off Will Smith to deceive home goalkeeper James Belshaw at his near post.
John O’Sullivan went on to charge clear through just before the quarter-hour mark but Belshaw smothered his shot and Mendes Gomes rattled an upright from 15 yards in front of an inviting goal.
A full-stretch Belshaw also managed to claw away Cole Stockton’s deft lob, while Aaron Martin missed the target with three excellent headed chances for the hosts either side of the interval.
Knight-Percival went on to see red after throwing up an arm to handle Belshaw’s long punt forward and, seconds later, Jack Muldoon’s header across goal from George Thomson’s corner struck a post.
However, Morecambe held on to register their first clean sheet in 12 contests.