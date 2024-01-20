20 January 2024

Carter gets winning goal for Dorking

By NewsChain Sport
20 January 2024

Charlie Carter’s first goal for Dorking clinched his side their first home win of the year – a 1-0 victory over 10-man Gateshead.

Carter, signed from Eastleigh for an undisclosed fee in October, struck the game’s only goal inside the near post shortly before half-time.

Gateshead midfielder Regan Booty was shown a straight red card in the 25th minute for his reckless challenge on Dorking striker Jason Prior.

Dorking dominated possession up until the break but failed to test the visitors’ on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Chris Beach until Carter fired home from the edge of the penalty area after being teed up by Josh Taylor in the 43rd minute

Gateshead improved after the break and after Connor McBride’s shot from the edge of the box hit a post and Luke Hannant was denied by Dorking goalkeeper Harrison Male.

