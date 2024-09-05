Casemiro named in Manchester United’s Europa League squad amid Galatasaray link
Casemiro has been named in Manchester United’s Europa League squad despite speculation about a move to Turkey.
The Brazil international, who endured a poor 45 minutes in the weekend defeat to Liverpool he was replaced at half-time, faces losing his first-team place at United to new signing Manuel Ugarte.
The £51million deal for the Uruguay midfielder could push Casemiro down the pecking order and the 32-year-old has been linked with a Galatasaray as the Turkish transfer window remains open until later this month.
However, Erik ten Hag has selected him in the 25-man squad submitted to UEFA for matches which start at home to the Dutch manager’s former side Twente in a fortnight.
New signing Leny Yoro is also selected, even though the 18-year-old defender is not likely to return from a metatarsal injury for a couple of months.
Left-back Tyrell Malacia, who has not played since a knee injury in May 2023 after suffering a setback in his recovery, has also been named in the European squad.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox