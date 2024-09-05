05 September 2024

Casemiro named in Manchester United’s Europa League squad amid Galatasaray link

By NewsChain Sport
05 September 2024

Casemiro has been named in Manchester United’s Europa League squad despite speculation about a move to Turkey.

The Brazil international, who endured a poor 45 minutes in the weekend defeat to Liverpool he was replaced at half-time, faces losing his first-team place at United to new signing Manuel Ugarte.

The £51million deal for the Uruguay midfielder could push Casemiro down the pecking order and the 32-year-old has been linked with a Galatasaray as the Turkish transfer window remains open until later this month.

However, Erik ten Hag has selected him in the 25-man squad submitted to UEFA for matches which start at home to the Dutch manager’s former side Twente in a fortnight.

New signing Leny Yoro is also selected, even though the 18-year-old defender is not likely to return from a metatarsal injury for a couple of months.

Left-back Tyrell Malacia, who has not played since a knee injury in May 2023 after suffering a setback in his recovery, has also been named in the European squad.

