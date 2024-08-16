Celtic and Rangers agree return of away fans for second half of the season

Rangers and Celtic have reached agreement with the league over the return of away fans later in the season.

The Scottish Professional Football League spoke to both clubs after it emerged earlier this week that the impasse over visiting allocations would continue into 2025.

The SPFL confirmed an agreement between all three parties that the next two derbies would have a “zero allocation for away supporters”.

“Thereafter, Rangers and Celtic will provide ticket allocations of around five per cent of respective stadium capacity for away supporters, for SPFL matches between the two clubs,” the statement read.

“This remains subject to all necessary requirements being satisfied at both Ibrox and Celtic Park.”

An SPFL spokesperson added: “The presence of away fans is a vital ingredient of the passion, drama and excitement that is the hallmark of the William Hill Premiership.

“We are pleased that Rangers and Celtic are committed to achieving the return of away supporters to their derby matches as soon as possible.”

The same agreement was struck in March this year to bring back allocations of around 2,500-3,000 tickets for rival fans, but Celtic informed Rangers they would receive no tickets for the upcoming clash at Parkhead on September 1.

A statement from Rangers on Wednesday read: “The allocation to be implemented by both clubs was clear and Rangers was taking all steps towards fulfilling that agreement.

“In the meantime, we can confirm that no away allocation will apply for the January Old Firm fixture at Ibrox.

“This is consistent with the reciprocity embedded in the agreement reached between the clubs and the SPFL.”

Celtic are yet to comment publicly but reports claimed they were unconvinced that Rangers would be able to safely house visiting fans for their New Year fixture amid ongoing delays in Ibrox renovations which have forced Philippe Clement’s side to host their opening matches of the season at Hampden.

In 2018, Rangers tore up the long-standing convention that saw about 7,500 fans travel across the city on derby days and reduced that figure to around 10 per cent of that total. Inevitably, Celtic followed suit.

The situation developed that neither club accepted tickets for each other’s grounds for safety reasons.

Celtic then refused Rangers’ request for tickets for the December 30 game last year, with the SPFL at that stage unable to enforce vague regulations over away allocations.