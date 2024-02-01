Celtic and Rangers yet to complete business as transfer deadline looms

Dundee and Livingston were the only cinch Premiership clubs to announce signings by mid-afternoon on deadline day but more business is expected at Celtic and Rangers among others.

Dundee re-signed Norwich goalkeeper Jon McCracken on loan while Livingston completed a move for Inverness midfielder David Carson.

Celtic are set to wrap up the loan signing of Norwich and Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah, who has scored seven goals this season, after the 22-year-old arrived in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Several players could be on their way out of Celtic Park with David Turnbull and Mikey Johnston tipped to join Cardiff and West Brom respectively, and James Forrest linked with an exit.

But Gustaf Lagerbielke’s proposed loan move to Italian side Lecce could be scuppered amid reports of further injury concerns over his fellow centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Rangers are expected to complete the signing of 20-year-old Colombian winger Oscar Cortes on loan from Lens with an option to buy after he arrived in Glasgow.

The Light Blues look to have been thwarted in their bid to land 20-year-old Brazilian left-back Jefte from Fluminense with loan club APOEL Nicosia reportedly intent on keeping him until the end of the campaign.

However, uncertainty remains over the future of Gers left-back Ridvan Yilmaz with Galatasaray said to be preparing an offer.

Reports from Italy also claimed Hellas Verona were set to launch a bid to sign Ibrox striker Cyriel Dessers.

McCracken’s return to Dens Park came following an initial loan deal being terminated in August after he lost his place to Trevor Carson.

The 23-year-old went on to join Accrington on an emergency loan and played 13 times and now cannot play for anyone else this season other than Dundee.

With Carson missing some recent games through injury, manager Tony Docherty told his club’s website: “It is important for me to have strong competition in every position for the last part of the season and I want that with our goalkeepers and bringing Jon in gives us a real level of competition.”

Livingston have signed midfielder David Carson on an 18-month deal after the 28-year-old made more than 160 appearances for Caley Thistle having joined from Morpeth Town in 2019.

Livi manager David Martindale, who is also hoping to sign a centre-back, said: “He can play in a number of positions but, for me, is best in a defensive midfield role. He has bags of endeavour and desire to work hard for the team and I’m sure this will see him quickly become a fans favourite.”

Motherwell are still looking for at least one further addition after signing 22-year-old Welsh forward Jack Vale on loan from Blackburn on Wednesday, and assistant manager Stephen Frail gave fans fresh hope there might be a loan return for Groningen striker Kevin van Veen.

“I’m not sure anything’s out the water,” Frail said on Thursday morning. “That could be one of those last-minute things. There will be one or two people that the manager and recruitment team are looking to bring in.”

However, St Mirren and Kilmarnock are also reported to be in the running for the Dutch striker. Killie manager Derek McInnes said on Wednesday “we may still look to add one if we can”.

Aberdeen are said to have failed in an effort to re-sign Mattie Pollock on loan from Watford, a day after Barry Robson was sacked as manager.

Hibernian are another club in the market for a central defender while Hearts are hoping to hold on to Lawrence Shankland after signing Scott Fraser on loan from Charlton on Wednesday.

Ross County are hoping to add least one more player while St Johnstone are reportedly keen to land 25-year-old striker Adama Sidibeh from English non-league side Warrington Rylands.

Outside of the top flight, Queen’s Park head coach Callum Davidson believes he has pulled off “a bit of a coup” by signing 32-year-old former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland defender Danny Wilson from Colorado Rapids.

Lowland League side Albion Rovers sold striker Joe Bevan to Premier League Burnley for an undisclosed fee. The 19-year-old scored 15 goals for Rovers, including nine in League Two, after joining from Camelon 12 months ago.