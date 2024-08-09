Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hopeful of completing Adam Idah signing

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of sealing a deal for Norwich striker Adam Idah.

The Canaries are believed to be considering an improved offer for the Republic of Ireland international, whose successful loan spell with Celtic in the second half of last season culminated in him scoring a late winner against Rangers in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final.

When asked about the potential transfer, Rodgers said: “I’m hoping by the end of the window that can be done, with some others. Yeah, God willing, we can get that sorted along with one or two other players. ”

Celtic this week issued an update to the stock exchange in which they stated earnings for last season would be “significantly higher than previous expectations”.

With recent club accounts showing cash reserves of about £70million, many Celtic fans are demanding the club spend money in the transfer market to boost their chances of Champions League progress.

So far this summer Celtic have re-signed Portuguese midfielder Paulo Bernardo following a loan spell and revamped their goalkeeping department, but spending seems to have been largely offset by the departure of Oh Hyeon-gyu.

Rodgers, who has Daizen Maeda back fit for Sunday’s trip to face Hibernian, said: “I’ve said it before, recruitment is vital for success on the football pitch.

“It’s bringing in the players that allow you to elevate the game, especially when you go up the levels into the Champions League, your recruitment of players is crucial.

“Especially in the big clubs, if you don’t get it right, you have very little chance to put it right. If you don’t bring in a player that fits your style and is suitable for the football that you want to play, to improve that player when there’s very little training time is very difficult.

“That’s why you want to get, not just a player in, but to get the right player in that can elevate the team’s game and he’s at a sufficient level that then allows you to improve him. That’s absolutely key.

“I’m looking by the end of the window and that is when you can judge.

“Supporters want to see that the team on the pitch is absolutely right and as coaches and managers we want the players in as quick as we can to get them integrated into the squad.

“But if we can get to the end of August and have a stronger squad than what finished last season, it will still be a successful window for us.

“But I totally get that to have success on the football pitch, you need to recruit and you need to recruit the best possible players that you can, if you want to achieve in European football.”

Speculation has continued over the future of Matt O’Riley, with Brighton reported to be considering a bid. But Rodgers maintained the midfielder is focused on his job.

“The behaviour and the respect shown to everything and what it is we’re trying to do has been brilliant, even though there have been bids put in,” Rodgers said. “And for the likes of Matt, he’s been absolutely fantastic.

“Some people might say, well do you have to be not nice to get a move? Well, that’s not really the case. He’s a good guy and his training’s exemplary.

“And if a club meets the valuation that the club thinks he will go or he can go, then that will happen.

“But I repeat, the value of the player would have to be matched before the club could even consider it. I know the club’s model and how it works, but there’s absolutely no rush to move Matt. We would love him to stay here and I can see it in himself he’s really happy.”