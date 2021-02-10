Celtic defender Hatem Elhamed rejoins Hapoel Be’er Sheva on permanent deal

Celtic confirm departure of Hatem Elhamed
Celtic confirm departure of Hatem Elhamed (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:00pm, Wed 10 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Celtic have confirmed that Hatem Elhamed has joined Hapoel Be’er Sheva on a permanent basis.

The 29-year-old defender, who was signed from the Israeli club for a reported £1.6million in 2019, but had made one substitute appearance since early December.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon revealed on Saturday that Elhamed had felt “very low” with life in Scotland.

He said: “He was going through a really difficult time, his wife and son were back in Israel and he was here on his own and he was really struggling with life away from the training ground and stadium.”

Celtic’s official Twitter account said: “The club would like to thank Hatem for his contributions at #CelticFC and wish him the very best in his future career.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Celtic

PA