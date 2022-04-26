26 April 2022

Celtic dominate PFA Scotland Premiership team of the year

By NewsChain Sport
26 April 2022

The PFA Scotland Premiership team of the year features six players from league leaders Celtic.

The Hoops are six points clear at the top of the table and unbeaten domestically since September and that form is reflected in the fact Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic, Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi have all been named in the side voted for by their fellow professionals.

City rivals Rangers have two representatives in the team in the shape of captain James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos, while Craig Gordon and John Souttar are included from third-place Hearts.

Ross County attacker Regan Charles-Cook is the only player from outside the top three to make the team, which was announced on Tuesday morning.

