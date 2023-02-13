Hearts will host Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic drawn away to Premiership rivals Hearts in Scottish Cup quarter-finals

By NewsChain Sport
13 February 2023

Celtic have been drawn away to fellow cinch Premiership side Hearts in the standout tie of the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

The match at Tynecastle represents a repeat of both the 2019 and 2020 finals, with the Hoops securing the trophy on each occasion.

Celtic won 4-3 on their last visit to Hearts on league duty in October and will be hoping for a repeat of that outcome as manager Ange Postecoglou bids to get his hands on the old trophy for the first time.

There is guaranteed to be at least one non-Premiership side in the semi-finals after the winner of Monday’s fifth-round tie between sixth-tier Darvel and League One side Falkirk were drawn at home to high-flying Championship side Ayr.

Defending champions Rangers – who defeated Partick Thistle 3-2 in the last 16 on Sunday – have been drawn at home to Championship opposition for the second round running, with Raith Rovers – conquerors of top-flight strugglers Motherwell at the weekend – heading to Ibrox.

The quarter-final ties will be played over the weekend of March 11.

Full quarter-final draw: Inverness v Kilmarnock; Hearts v Celtic; Rangers v Raith; Darvel or Falkirk v Ayr.

